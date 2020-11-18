Linda Lucille Brasseux
Annette K. Ueckert
PORT LAVACA — Annette Kollatschony Ueckert, 79, of Port Lavaca passed away November 17, 2020. She was born February 22, 1941 in Bellville, TX to Richard and Almeta Michaelis Kollatschony. Annette was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and retired from CCISD as a teacher. She enjoyed spending time sewing and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Ueckert; daughter, Bonnie R. Pierson (Jason); son, Jeffrey “Jeff” Ueckert (Kathryn); grandchildren, Adolph Jecmenek, Reese and Allison Ueckert; and a step-grandson, Corbin Pierson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or New Century Hospice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.