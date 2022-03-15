Annette Krhovjak Pokluda
PORT LAVACA — Annette Krhovjak Pokluda went to be with our Lord on March 11, 2022. She was born on October 21, 1942 in Flatonia, Tx to Theo and Agnes Krhovjak. Annette was voted Homecoming Queen and graduated from Flatonia High School in 1961.
Annette retired from Memorial Medical Center where she worked in the Medical Records and Home Health departments. She loved Wheel of Fortune, enjoyed word search puzzles and did a mean jitterbug back in the day. She loved playing bingo and listening to the live music at Trinity Shores Assisted Living.
Annette is survived by daughters Grace Janca Timmons, Veronica Koliba (Kevin), sons Gregory Janca and Allan Pokluda (Katrina). Survived by grandsons Blaise Keller (Brittani), Garrison Keller and granddaughters Mekenzy Timmons, Kelsey Timmons, Kaitlin Beck (Brenden) and Landry Keller. Annette is also survived by her great granddaughter Abigail Keller and great grandson Waylon Beck. Annette is survived by her sister, Marlene Krhovjak Janak (Quentin), nieces Erin Miller Whitaker and Kamey Shroyer (Jason) and nephew Nathan Janak (Lindsay). Great nieces Cadee Miller, Julee Miller and Claire Shroyer.
The family would like to sincerely thank Trinity Shores Assisted Living and Hospice of South Texas.
Annette requested that she preferred not to have any public services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Annette’s honor to Hospice of South Texas and Calhoun County Humane Society.
