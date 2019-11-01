ANNETTE RAAB MOULTON - Annette B. Raab, age 81 of Moulton, Tx passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. Annette was born in Moulton, Texas Nov. 12, 1937 to the late Frank and Bessie Michalec. She grew up in several rural areas in South Texas with majority of time at Nickell and Henkhaus communities. She worked at the Renger Clinic in Hallettsville after graduating from Moulton High School in 1955. She married Quinton Raab in 1957. They spent time at Fort Lee, Virginia, San Antonio, Texas and Oxford, Indiana where she started a school bus driver career that lasted 40 years. She retired to her roots in Moulton in 1996 to continue her school bus driving career and also began sub teaching. She enjoyed being with the students. Annette is survived by her husband, Quinton Raab of Moulton; 2 sons, Quinton J Raab, JR and wife Vicki, of Sugar Land, Texas and Dwight D Raab and wife Marcia, of St. Joseph, Illinois ; 1 daughter; Ann Elizabeth Satz and husband Mark of Carmel, Indiana; 8 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Anton Michalec of Moulton, Texas; 3 sisters, Georgia Bohuslav of Smithville, Texas, Elsie Barta of San Angelo, Texas and Susette Ochoa of Montgomery, Texas. Annette is preceded in death by 3 brothers: Charles Michalec, Boyce John Michalec, Donald Michalec and 1 sister; Joyce Dillman. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, Saturday Nov. 02, 2019 followed by Rosary at 10:00 am and Mass at 10:30 am all at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moulton, with Father Gabriel Maison officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com Smith Funeral Home-404 West Bobkat Drive-Moulton, Texas 77975-Phone#-361-596-4631
