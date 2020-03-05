ANNIE L. JURASEK DOLEZAL PALACIOS - Annie L. Jurasek Dolezal , 92, of Palacios, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1927 in the Gobbler's Creek area of Wharton County near El Campo to the late Charles and Albina Fiala Jurasek. She attended schools in the Carancahua, Midfield, and Palacios areas. She married Victor Dolezal on June 25, 1946 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Blessing. To this union were born 2 children: Helen and Billy. During their married life, they lived in the Palacios area. Annie was a former Pro Shop Manager of the Palacios Gulf Course for 5 years. She retired from the Palacios Independent School District in 1998 after 24 years of service. She retired as secretary for the Farmers Mutual Insurance Company (RVOS Lodge#75) in January 2001 after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Our Lady of the Sea; SPJST Lodge 30 of Taiton, and former Director of Palacios Medical Foundation. Annie was a devoted mother and a lady of many talents, from cooking and baking delicious foods, to sewing lovely clothes, to gardening and caring for her many flowers and plants-she was a jack of all trades and master of all. She is survived by her daughter, Helen Dolezal of Palacios; son, Billy Dolezal of Palacios; sister, Evelyn (George) Capak of Palacios; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Victor Dolezal; brother John (Evelyn) L. Jurasek, sister Dorothy (Ed) Baros, and nephew Ernest Matlock. Vistitation will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:00AM with a rosary at 10:00AM and a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM at St. John's Catholic Church in New Taiton with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1004 Magnusson, PO Box 900, Palacios, TX 77465; St. John's Catholic Church, 1843 CR 469 Road, El Campo, TX 77437; or Diocese of Victoria, Seminary Endowment Fund, Rev. Michael Rother Seminary Burse, PO Box 4070, Victoria, TX 77903. Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
