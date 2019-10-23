ANNIE DOMANN YORKTOWN - Annie Domann, 91, of Yorktown passed away Mon. Oct. 21, 2019. She was born in Dewitt County on June 6, 1928 to the late Austin and Lillie Geffert Newman. Annie loved dancing, Chris Rybak music and working in the meat market. She is survived by daughters Shirley Jendrzey and Barbara Kerlick. She is also survived by grandchildren Monica (Alton) Gwosdz, Amber (Daniel) Rios, great grandchildren Anthony Rios, Madison Gwosdz, and great great grandson Jace Rios and sister-in-law Ruth Newman. She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands Vernon Kerlick and Paul Domann. She is also preceded in death by her brother Buddy Newman, son-in-law Glenn Jendrzey and great grandson Jordan Gwosdz. Visitation 10-11 am Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 11 am. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

