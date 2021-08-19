ANNIE FAYE MACHA
ANNIE FAYE MACHA
EDNA — Faye Macha went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2021. She was born to the late Woodrow and Janie Nickel in Edna, Texas on December 8, 1941. She graduated from Edna High School. She married Willie L. Macha on October 7, 1961. They lived in Lolita, Texas for many years where she owned and operated Faye’s Beauty Shop. Following her husband’s death in 1994, Faye moved to her family land in El Toro, Texas where she lived until her passing.
Faye loved her family, reading her Bible, watching the sunrise, and visiting with family over a cup of coffee. We will remember Faye for her amazing strength, kindness and how she never met a stranger. We will miss her humor and thoughtfulness.
She is survived by her three daughters and son-in-laws, Susan and Pat Myers of Vanderbilt, Texas, Donna and Andy Startz of College Station, Texas, and Lisa and Doug Schomburg of Rosenberg, Texas. She is also survived by her five grandchildren who she loved so much, Heather and Meagan Myers, Bethany and Chad Startz, and Zoe Schomburg, also, her brother, Ray Nickel, her sister, Kathy Swain, and nieces and nephews.
A private service led by Gary Thedford, and burial were held on August 10, 2021 at Memory Gardens of Edna Cemetery, under the direction of Slavik Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.