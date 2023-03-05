Annie Kubena Ledwig
BAY CITY — Annie Kubena Ledwig, 95, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born August 28, 1927 in Chriesman, Texas to the late Henry and Annie Macat Kubena.
She was a beautician at Green Vanity in Bay City for many years before opening her own shop in Markham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers; 1 sister; and twin great-grandsons. She is survived by daughters, Shirley (Fred) Brown, Barbara Halfmann; sister, Elsa Durham; grandchildren, Patrick (Sonya) Brown, Michael (Melissa) Brown, Brad (Melissa) Slanina, Roxann (Richard) Stevenson, and Clinton Halfmann; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Annie’s memory to your favorite charity of choice.
Graveside Services will begin at 10:00am Monday, March 6, 2023 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Chris Webber officiating. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as Annie’s Honorary Pallbearers.
