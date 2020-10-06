Annie L Grimner
CUERO — Annie L Grimner, 92, of Cuero passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in January of 1928 to Henry and Louise Hoehne in Cuero. She married William Grimner on September 1, 1950 in Cuero at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She greatly loved and cared for her family. She loved Jesus, lived by his example and taught her children about him as well. She also loved to grow vegetables and flowers in her gardens. She had a wonderfully “dry” sense of humor. She will be greatly missed! She is survived by her daughter, Annette (John) Powledge of Andover, Kansas; son, Charles Grimner of Cuero; grandchild, Russell (Joy) Powledge of Rochester Hills, Michigan; and two great-grandchildren, John and Gabriel Powledge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise Hoehne; husband of 62 years, William Grimner; and brother, Herbert Hoehne. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
