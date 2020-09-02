Annie Laura White
VICTORA — Annie Laura White, 91, passed away August 19, 2020. Annie was born May 29, 1929 in Yoakum, TX to the late Bertha Perryman and Sherman Calloway. Annie retired from Alkek after many years of service. Annie was a Godly woman and adored her family.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Jessica White of Victoria; step-daughter, Jonell Crocket of Victoria; brother, Herbert Calloway of Floresville and granddaughter, Katelyn Paige White and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesse J. White; sisters, Bernita Taylor, Saygne Calloway and brothers, Russell and Hewitt Calloway.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Annie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
