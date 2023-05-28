Annie Mae Funk
Carrington Fawcett
SAN ANTONIO — Annie Mae Funk Carrington Fawcett was born in Corpus Christi on November 6th, 1930 to Virginia Mae and Creston Henry Funk. She moved to San Antonio as a very young child and would spend the majority of her life there. Annie Mae attended Saint Mary’s Hall where she excelled academically and was president of the Student Council. St. Mary’s Hall always held a special place in her heart, mostly because of the life long friends she made there.
Upon graduating from Saint Mary’s Hall in 1949, Annie Mae attended The University of Texas at Austin where she was a proud Kappa Kappa Gamma. One year later she married Edward Wheat Holland, with whom she would have her three children, Gina, Ned and Carolyn. Edward and Annie Mae moved to the Gage family ranch in Marathon, to a very small house without electricity, where she cried each time she heard the train pass by, wishing she was on it on her way home to San Antonio. She got her wish and they moved back to San Antonio to escape the drought of the 50’s. The family went on to spend many happy summers at the ranch, which was very dear to her heart, making connections with family and friends in the Marathon area. She rode horseback with the children and swam in the steel cattle tank everyday; drove the 13 miles to town for mail and 45 miles to Alpine for groceries each week and had some wonderful house parties where she and Edward entertained many San Antonio friends in grand style.
When Annie Mae and Edward divorced, she went to work at the Bank of San Antonio, advancing from new accounts to becoming a loan officer, which was a huge accomplishment for someone who had never worked professionally until then.
In 1983, Annie Mae married Phil Carrington and they enjoyed 10 years of marriage until his death in 1993. Phil and Annie Mae shared a love of being in the country, spending time with family, frequent 5 o’clock cocktails and social gatherings with their many friends. Annie Mae’s marriage to Phil also brought her the joy of a larger family which became part of her own.
One of Annie Mae’s greatest passions was her time in Goliad. Whether with family and friends, or on her own, she loved being at her family’s historic home which she restored. Annie Mae was happy at a black tie event in San Antonio or sitting on the screen porch in Goliad with one of her Scottie Dogs, and on Tuesdays she could be found playing bridge in the card room at SACC.
In 2012, Annie Mae married her lifelong family friend Robert “Buster” Fawcett, who died in 2017. They enjoyed a shared history from high school to college to raising their families one street apart, going to dinner and traveling.
Annie Mae had a love of family and gathered them for “Wednesdays” at her house in the grandchildren’s growing up years, creating close bonds between all of the children that endure to this day. Her children and grandchildren were her most prized possessions. She created lasting memories and traditions with all of them, from big events like trips, weddings, christenings and social milestones with her children, to frequent girls’ dinners at the Argyle with her granddaughters, and many other adventures along the way. She loved the traditions of the holidays and treasured Thanksgivings in Goliad, and celebrating Christmas and Easter with her family. Her ability to create a sense of occasion turned all holidays into big events. She loved to travel and made trips of all kinds with aunts, friends, children and grandchildren.
Annie Mae was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Junior League, the San Antonio Country Club, the Goliad Country Club, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Argyle.
Annie Mae was preceded in death by her parents; brother Creston Henry Funk Jr.; husband Philip Sydney Carrington, and husband Robert Earl Fawcett Jr.
She is survived by her children, Virginia Holland Yochem (John), Edward Wheat Holland, Jr. (Clare), Carolyn Holland Labatt (Joe); step children, Mary Carrington Philip (Al), Philip Sydney Carrington, Jr. (Lisa), and William Claiborne Carrington (Caroline); grandchildren Virginia Frnka Powell, Edward Richard Frnka III, Roxana Gage Labatt, Camilla Bramlette Labatt and Joseph Gage Labatt, Margaret Philip Oliver (John), Elizabeth Hunter Smith (Marc), Caroline Carrington Guglielmo (Cullen), Emily Alice Carrington, Katherine McLean Carrington, Claiborne Cage Carrington, Brad Knopp (Tammy); great grandchildren Reed Altgelt Powell, Alfred Dullnig Powell, John Cameron Oliver, Andrew Boyd Oliver, Grace Hunter Smith, Philip Barron Smith, Abby Knopp; niece Cynthia Funk Joseph, and nephew Creston Henry Funk III.
Her family is very grateful to Nikki Agnew and all the wonderful caregivers who made her life in her later years so pleasant and manageable. Thanks also to good friends Raul Saldana and Frank Blanchard who brought beauty to her life.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
THURSDAY, JUNE 1, 2023
11:00 A.M.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH
510 BELKNAP PLACE 78212
The Reverend Scott Kitayama, officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212, or St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 739., Goliad, Texas 77963. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestreaming from the link within her obituary page at porterloring.com
.
