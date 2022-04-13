Annie Mae Sapp

Ann married her beloved Marvin Sapp and they enjoyed 50 years before his passing in 2006. She loved life, flowers and people. She was a friendly, accepting person who never met a stranger. She remained “best friends” with her sisters and talked every day to them. Everything she did in life revolved around her family and faith. She was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and her faith carried her through her most difficult times in life.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Pisciotta of Yoakum, Cindy Hernandez (Marty) of New Mexico and Terry Chumchal (John) of Yoakum; son, Ronald Sapp (Sherry) of Yoakum; grandchildren, Lance Piscotta, Justin Pisciotta (Linsey), Zackary Chumchal (Amanda), Candace Heeney, Eric Chumchal, Christopher Sapp, Paige Sapp, Zalyce Sapp and Xeiss Sapp; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Julia Mae Zimmerman of Shiner, Joyce Marie Kneifel of Shiner and brother, Perry E. Wegener (Patsy).
Preceded in death by parents; husband Marvin Sapp; granddaughter, Ciana Bree Sapp.; brother, James Wegener; sister-in-law, Marie Wegener; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Zimmerman and Joe Kneifel.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 1 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Hermann Sons Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Personalized Care Home.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
