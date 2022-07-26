Annie Margarette Clapsaddle
VICTORIA — Annie Margarette Clapsaddle, 91, of Victoria,Texas, passed away on July 19,2022. She was born February 26, 1931, in Thornton, Texas to Frank Hudson and Lizzie Merle St. Clair.She was married to Leonard Dale Clapsaddle.
She was a member of Catholic Church Victoria, and had a hobbie for cooking, volunteered hospice, VICTORIA WOMEN’S CLUB.She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard D. Clapsaddle, and two sons Dale Jay Clapsaddle, and Floyd Ray Clapsaddle.She is survived by two children Lynn Cox(Jim), Frank Clapsaddle(Jackie), four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, two sisters Ruby Manen(Don), and Mary Yardley(Dale).

