Annie Marie Svetlik, 57; Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 10 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Koerth; with Rosary starting at 9:30 am; and Visitation starting at 9 am. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Koerth, TX. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
