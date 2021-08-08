Annie Pauline Carver
VICTORIA — Annie Pauline Stauss Carver passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. She was born February 22, 1925, in Leon Springs, Texas, to the late Frederick Johan Stauss and Hertha Zedonia Hildegard Zabel.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane Carver, Jason Carver, Courtney Sanders, Morgan Sanders, Scott Kennedy and Kim Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Kennedy and Blaine Carver.
She retired from Western Union. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters Court St. Ann, Ladies Auxillary VFW, and AARP. Ann served as past president of St. Mary’s Altar Society and chaired its first Harvest Bazaar. She also served as various officers of the local AARP chapter.
She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (John) Kennedy, Pamela Carver, and Cynthia (Tommy) Sanders and her son Johnny (Betty) Carver; grandchildren Mark, Kim, and Scott Kennedy, Shane and Jason Carver and Courtney and Morgan Sanders; great grandchildren Tailor, Austin, Alyana, and D’maree Kennedy, Blaine, Preston, Kylie Carver and Devin, Mason, and Judson May; and great great grandchild ReAnne DeLaGarza. She is also survived by her brother, Paul W. Stauss.
In addition to her parents and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Alcide Jerome “A.J.” Carver.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
