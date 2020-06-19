ANNIE MARIE KICKENDAHL ROGAN PEARLAND - Anna Marie (Kickendahl) Rogan, 98, of Pearland passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born June 30, 1921 in Houston, TX to the late James K. and Myrtle Krehmeier Page. Anna Marie was a retired payroll clerk for Groce Wearden and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie G. (Larry) Janacek of Houston, Nancy Rogan of Houston; sons, Kenneth (Linda) Kickendahl of Schroeder, Gregory Kickendahl of Knoxville, TN; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her husband C. L. Kickendahl in 1959 and Clarence Rogan in 1962. A graveside service will held 9:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Pallbearers will be Rudy Toerck, Russell Janacek, Bradley Janacek, Clinton Kickendahl, Jarrad Remedis and Joseph Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Leverson, Bill Kickendahl, James Parry and Richard Voigt. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
