Annie Tupa Lesak
VICTORIA — Annie Tupa Lesak, beloved wife, mom and grandma, was called to heaven on Monday, April 26, 2021 after 103 years on this earth. She was surrounded by her daughters after a lengthy illness in a Victoria hospital.
She was born March 3, 1918 in Breslau, Texas to Eleonora Rose Brosch Tupa and Jim George Tupa.
Annie married the love of her life, Fred Albert Lesak, on October 18, 1937 in Ganado, Texas at the Assumption Catholic Church. She lived the majority of her life in both Ganado and Edna with her husband and family, where they worked together on their farm and owned the Dairy Freeze in Edna for several years. She was a homemaker, a faithful member of Assumption Catholic Church and St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Altar Society at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Family was the most important thing to Annie. She was a devoted wife, mother to her children and a proud grandma. More than anything, she enjoyed big family gatherings, making her noodle soup and kolaches, gardening, canning, fishing, Czech music, playing dominoes, bingo, and slots at the casinos.
She will be missed everyday by her daughters, Kathy Price (Dale) of Port Lavaca, Laura Arnold (Norman) of Mont Belvieu, Barbara Drastata (Jerry) of Lolita, Pauline Nowlin (Delbert) of Victoria, and Lanelle Belicek of Port O’Connor; grandchildren, Rick, Chris, Jeanette, Konna, Bruce, David, Melany, Tammy, Darren, Teresa, Audra, Jeremy, Michael, Mitchell, Jennifer, Jason and Jacob; 38 great-grandchildren, 39 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Albert Lesak; son, John Fred Lesak (Violette Berger); parents; sisters, Rosie Morton, Helen Psencik, Dorothy Sohrt, Lillian Walch; brother, John Tupa; and grandchildren, Warren, Luke, Britney, and Allen.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1 p.m., followed by a rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria, followed by mass at 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. at Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita.
Pallbearers are Michael Price, Jeremy Nowlin, Chance Belicek, Darren Drastata, Chris Arnold, Jacob Belicek, Rick Arnold, Bruce Arnold, J.P. Sourdellia, Lonnie McKey, Mitchell Price, Andy Arnold and Alison Irish.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at DeTar Hospital and the nursing homes for their loving care and support of our mom.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
