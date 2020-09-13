Antanacio “Nacho” Trevino
VICTORIA — Antanacio “Nacho” Trevino, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Kerrville, Texas on November 4, 1938 to the late Pedro and Lucia Moreno Trevino. He retired from Carriage Mobile Sales as a mobile transporter. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. In his younger years, Nacho enjoyed fishing, hunting and making BBQ with his family. During the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, they would traditionally gather to make lots of tamales. He truly loved spending time with his family.
Nacho is survived by his daughters, Lucy Morales (Abel) of Victoria, Pauline Serna (Richard) of Pasadena, Texas; son, George Trevino of Victoria; sister, Mary Garza of Kenedy, Texas; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Nacho was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline V. Trevino; son, Daniel ‘Danny’ Trevino; and brothers, Antonio ‘Tony’, Pete, and Joe Trevino.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at DeTar Navarro hospital and the ICU Care Unit for the care given to their father. Share condolences and memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (5)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (3)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Lavaca County's interim judge declines to endorse candidate to replace him (3)
- Yes,he said that (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures (2)
Online Poll
Do you know anyone involved in mariculture?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.