ANTHONETTE TRAEGER HYMAN VICTORIA - Anthonette Traeger Hyman, lovingly known as "Toni", went to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her family, at the age of 100 years old, Monday, November 11th, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church, 407 N Bridge St. in Victoria. Anthonette was born October 21st, 1919 to Wesley G. and Natholia Blumberg Traeger in Seguin, Texas. Toni's rich German heritage came from her mother's family who were early settlers in Seguin, New Braunfels, and Fredericksburg. Her father called her "Sunshine" because of her bright blue eyes, infectious smile and cheery disposition; a description that lasted a lifetime. Toni, along with her mother and brother lived in a Christian home with their grandmother while growing up, as her father died at an early age. Toni attended elementary school at Mary B. Ershine in Seguin, where she was "Miss May Queen" and Valedictorian of her 7th grade class. During her high school years she participated in many activities, especially sports. Toni was a member of the Seguin High School tennis team and traveled all over South Texas for competitions. Her love of sports continued throughout her life. She closely followed the UT Longhorns, San Antonio Spurs, and Dallas Cowboys. Toni enjoyed her many trips with friends to Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio to watch games. When Toni attended Texas Lutheran College and Victoria College, she married the love of her life, Benjamin Robert Hyman. Together they began their life together living in Freer and Luling, where they were active in their community and church. Three sons were born from this union: Bob, Craig and Brent. Along with being very involved with their many activities, she worked in Gonzales at Warm Springs in the Psychology Department. She also worked as the editor of the Luling Signal hometown paper. In 1961, the family moved to Victoria and Toni began working with the Devereux Foundation. She worked for Devereux for over thirty years, holding several positions including Secretary, Parent Coordinator, Unit Supervisor and Administrative Assistant. She was also able to achieve her Social Service Certificate. After retirement, Toni became more active in her community and church. At First United Methodist Church in Victoria, she served as a Sunday School teacher. She also joined the Paris & Spares Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women. She held many offices because of her leadership qualities. She was president of her Sunday School Class, president of the United Methodist Women, chairman of Mary Circle, church council, chairman of the Arts and Crafts Show, chairman for Easter Breakfasts, senior representative to church conference in Corpus Christi and an active member of the Emmaus Group. She also was the food chairman for Logos Youth Group. Socially she was involved in the Azalea Garden Club and the Victoria Symphony League, where she was president of both clubs. Senior Friends was where she frequently enjoyed playing bridge plus playing bridge with her friends in their homes. She loved to travel with her friend, Gladys Steshko. Together they traveled much of the United States and spent a month in Europe. Toni and her cousin, Arabelle and along with other relatives spent many holidays in Mexico, Colorado, and Port Aransas. She also enjoyed the Elderhostel programs in Arizona and Colorado. She kept in contact with family and friends in Seguin. She regularly attended the Blumberg Family Reunion and her high school class reunions. She served as a chairman for many of the reunions. She loved her church, her family, and her many friends. She kept in touch through calls, cards, and letters. Many people received "goodies" from her because she loved to cook. Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Robert Hyman; her parents; her grandparents; her two sons, Craig and Brent; her brother, Willeford Traeger; and sister-in-law, Evie Traeger. Toni leaves to cherish her memory her son, Robert (Bob) Hyman; daughter-in-law, Maggie Hyman; special niece, Sharon Isabell of Austin; special cousin, Captain William Ayers of Seguin and many other relatives and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
