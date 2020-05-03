ANTHONY CARVELLI HALLETTSVILLE - Tony was born the 6th of October 1939, to Jospeh Carvelli and Maria Comberiatti Carvelli, in Petilla Polycastro Italy. He married Linda Myrick Carveli on the 8th of June 1975. He is survived by his spouse Linda Carvelli of Hallettsville TX. Children, Lori Carvelli of Buffalo NY, Kim Carvelli of Garland TX, Sandy Carvelli Cardenas of Columbus TX, and Mark Carvelli of McCall ID. Grandchildren include, Destiny Malta of Jamestown NY, Cherish Wright of Jamestown NY, Victoria Carvelli of Winston NC, Shelbi Rea of Garland TX, Harley Sanchez of Victoria TX, Rayne Cardenas of Columbus TX, and Lillith Cardenas of Columbus TX. As well as his siblings Frank Carvelli and Marie Perry both of Houston TX. Predeceased by his parents Jospeh and Maria Carvelli, and Daughter Connie Carvelli
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.