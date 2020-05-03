ANTHONY CARVELLI HALLETTSVILLE - Tony was born the 6th of October 1939, to Jospeh Carvelli and Maria Comberiatti Carvelli, in Petilla Polycastro Italy. He married Linda Myrick Carveli on the 8th of June 1975. He is survived by his spouse Linda Carvelli of Hallettsville TX. Children, Lori Carvelli of Buffalo NY, Kim Carvelli of Garland TX, Sandy Carvelli Cardenas of Columbus TX, and Mark Carvelli of McCall ID. Grandchildren include, Destiny Malta of Jamestown NY, Cherish Wright of Jamestown NY, Victoria Carvelli of Winston NC, Shelbi Rea of Garland TX, Harley Sanchez of Victoria TX, Rayne Cardenas of Columbus TX, and Lillith Cardenas of Columbus TX. As well as his siblings Frank Carvelli and Marie Perry both of Houston TX. Predeceased by his parents Jospeh and Maria Carvelli, and Daughter Connie Carvelli

