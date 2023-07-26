Anthony Charles Piwetz
Anthony Charles Piwetz
VICTORIA — Anthony (Tony) Charles Piwetz, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home in DaCosta, Texas on the 15th of July. Born in Victoria, Texas August 28, 1963, he was the son of Jerome and Annie (Novak) Piwetz. He was raised on a small farm in DaCosta, Texas and graduated from Bloomington High School where he played football and basketball. He worked at Dow Chemical and had just recently retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Daniel R. Piwetz (Mary); sisters Annie Piwetz Herron (Larry), Laverne Piwetz and Lorraine Piwetz; and Great Nephew Christopher Johnson.
Anthony is survived by siblings Virginia Piwetz Hahn (William), Christine Piwetz Mayer (Albert), Josef F. Piwetz (Geena), Andrew J. Piwetz (Donna), Robert D Piwetz (Pam), Clarice Piwetz Kremling (Russell), and God son Jason E Yarborough; his companion, Candy Clemens, and her family. He is also fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, and godchildren.
Anthony enjoyed life, spreading joy and happiness within his family, friends, and community. He loved riding his bike around his neighborhood and loved exploring nature; he never passed up a good book, or a conversation with friends and family at a local restaurant. Anthony brought great conversations to the table and was a hard worker before he recently retired. He will be dearly missed and loved by many.
If desired, donations in memory of Anthony may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.