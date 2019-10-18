ANTHONY JEROME MONDAY VICTORIA - Anthony Jerome Monday was born on May 13, 1954, in Birmingham, Alabama. He passed away on October 15, 2019 in Victoria, TX. He was a loving father, a long time teacher and former coach at Patti Welder Middle school. He was married to Rachel Thurman on February 25, 1980. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria, TX. A memorial service celebrating Anthony's life will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church at 1pm. He was preceded in death by his father, Jones Monday; mother, Henrietta Monday; brothers, Cardius Monday, Roderick Monday, Clifford Monday and nephew, Andre Monday. He is survived by Rachel Thurman-Monday; daughter, Raushanah Monday; son, Jeremy Monday; granddaughter, Jazlyn Herron; brother, Jones (Catherine) Monday; sisters, Darlene (Willie) White, Sherion (Theodore) Agee, and Wanda Henley; sister-in-law, Yolanda Monday; aunts, Mattie Weaver and Ruby Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
I am truly sorry for your loss. I worked with Coach Monday at PW for about 14 years. He was a very special person. He will truly be missed. I am sorry that I cannot attend the services. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Leslie Ahrens
