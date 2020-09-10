Anthony James Fikac
VICTORIA — Anthony James Fikac, 65, of Victoria passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020. Anthony was born November 18, 1954 in Shiner, Texas, to the late Victor and Dorothy Opela Fikac.
Anthony was also preceded in death by his brothers David Fikac, Ronald Fikac and Kenneth Fikac.
Anthony loved playing dominos and listening to Czech Music with his family. He enjoyed playing with his dachshund, Tiny. He loved fishing, bingo, working with his collection of hand tools and barbeque chicken and ribs. Those who were blessed to know Anthony will always remember his kind, loving soul and his infectious smile that brightened any room!
He will be missed by his family and all those whose hearts he touched. We all love you LeLe, rest in peace dear son, brother and uncle. His family will honor him and his brother Kenneth with a visitation from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Saturday morning, September 12, followed by a Rosary at 9:00 am and Mass at 9:30 am at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
