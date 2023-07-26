Anthony Martin Werckle
Anthony Martin
Werckle
TYLER — Mr. Anthony Martin Werckle “Tony”, 80, passed away on July 1, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. Mr. Werckle was born on May 15, 1943, to the late George and Ellen Werckle in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Werckle attended Jefferson High School in San Antonio and was a graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1967. He later went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Public Financial Management at The American University in 1977. He worked in banking and mortgage lending until he retired in 2007. He lived in Victoria, Texas until retirement and then moved to Alpine, Texas until he moved to Tyler, Texas in 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. George Werckle, Jr. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 32 years, Doris (Williams) Werckle; sister, Barbara Wardwell (Ray)of Mico; children, Matthew Werckle (Lori) of Kerrville, Mark Werckle (Grace) of San Antonio, John Paul Werckle (Shae) of Victoria, Pamela O’Hara (Sean) of Bullard; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 nephew, William Wardwell (Andrea)of San Antonio and a host of other relatives and friends.
To honor Tony’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. We invite you to privately celebrate his memory in your own way. We know that he will be with us in spirit. If desired, memorials in Tony’s name can be made to The Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, Texas 75701 or the charity of your choice.

