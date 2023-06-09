Anthony “Tony” Clyde Mitchell
FORT WORTH — Anthony Clyde Mitchell, 68, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed on June 1, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born on January 19, 1955 in Houston, Texas to William Clyde Mitchell and Patricia (Pat) Smith Mitchell.
Tony attended Calhoun High School. He was a “Jack-of-all-Trades”. He was a member of the United States Coast Guard, a bus driver and an auto-body painter for Kerrville Bus Lines. Over the years he continued to expand his resume until he found the perfect match for himself. He was employed by Caliber Collision in March of 2016 in Colleyville, Texas until the time of his passing. His colleagues were extremely fond of him and gave him the nickname “Werewolf”.
He married Cynthia “Cindy” Hamilton September 28, 2003 in Reno, Nevada. He had a true passion for living and enjoyed the thrill of fishing, monster truck shows, zip lining in Austin, traveling to Vegas and riding his motorcycle. One of his highlights was getting to meet the band members of ZZ Top backstage at a concert. Texas Harley Davidson of Bedford paid their respects to Tony by turning on the motorcycle headlights and revving the engines, something usually only done when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets sold. He loved barbequing his specialty pork ribs on his Big Green Egg Grill.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy H. Mitchell, his brother, Samuel “Sammy” Charles Mitchell, his sister, Frankie Louise Mitchell, his sister-in-law, Candy Fletcher and his brother-in-law, William Martin Taylor. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as four great-great nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Patricia (Pat) Smith Mitchell of Port Lavaca, his father William Clyde Mitchell, his step-mother, Monty Jo Otton Mitchell of Victoria, Texas. His family ties with the Bauer and Smith families were through his maternal grandmother, Frank Bauer Smith.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Point Comfort, Texas located at 83 Milam Street. A reception will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Calhoun County located in Port Lavaca, Texas at 900 N Virginia St, Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979. Sympathy cards can be mailed to Suzana Eckermann in care of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 476, Point Comfort, Texas 77978.
