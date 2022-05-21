Anthony “Tony” William Moore, Jr.
YORKTOWN — Anthony “Tony” William Moore Jr., 74, of Yorktown passed away May 18, 2022. He was born October 14, 1947 in Cuero to Anthony William Moore Sr. and Irene Elizabeth Plasczyk Moore. Tony served in the US Army as a paratrooper doing two tours in Vietnam. He received numerous awards with the most prestigious being his 5 bronze stars and 2 purple hearts. He retired from the US Army after 21 years and then from the Texas Veterans Commission. He was active in the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed participating in the Purple Santa for the V.A., fishing, BBQs, and his cattle.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Gail Koehne (Lonnie) and Janet Faye Haggerton; sister, Irene Spence; brother, Victor Moore; and grandchildren, Lillian Sue Haggerton, Steven Anthony Koehne, and Sarah Jane Koehne.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Twinn Moore; parents; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Moore; and brother, Larry Wayne Moore.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral services will be Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home with Chaplain Rand Bentson officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers are Scott Moore, Billy Carr, Steven Koehne, Lonnie Koehne, Matt Degollado, and Peter Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: 3 arrested after woman robbed of vehicle, property in Victoria
- Refugio advances with win over Johnson City
- Andrew Schroer: Dear Isabel: a dad's letter of hope and love
- West stymied, swept out of the playoffs by Georgetown
- Life prison sentence, no parole for Victoria man who sexually abused girl
- Wounded vets see 'people still care' as Warrior's Weekend kicks off
- Bonewald to leave VISD for superintendent post in Wimberley
- Victoria school board names new principals for 2022-2023
- VISD school board approves salary increases, district is hiring
- Shiner walks off with Game 1 win over Thorndale
Commented
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (2)
- Lillian Janota Olsovsky (2)
- 2022 Victoria Bach Festival Giveaway (1)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- William Arrington Kalich (1)
- Just don't embarass me (2)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Ronnie Lumpkins (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- Edgar Morris Hoffmann (1)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.