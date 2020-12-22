Antionette Marie
Kirksey
LADSON — Antionette Marie Gleinser Kirksey, 63, of Ladson, wife of Jeffrey B. Kirksey, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1 to 2 o’clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home followed by her funeral service at 2 o’clock in the Chapel.
Mrs. Kirksey was born September 10, 1957 in Victoria, TX, daughter of the late Rudy Gleinser and Anna Rozsypal Gleinser. She worked in day care at the Londonderry Montessori School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek. Mrs. Kirksey loved camping but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Survivors, including her husband Jeffrey “J.B.”, are one son: Jacob B. Kirksey (Elizabeth) of Ladson; one granddaughter: Lena Antionette Kirksey of Ladson and one brother David Gleinser (Julie) of Port Arthur, TX and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (4)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.