ANTON WILLIAM CERNY JR. SEALY - Anton William Cerny, Jr., 90, of Sealy, Texas, was born February 4, 1929 in El Campo, Texas. He passed away on September 30, 2019 in Sealy, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation and services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Fourth Street, Sealy, TX, 77474 A memorial scholarship fund in the name of Anton William Cerny, Jr. has been set up at Citizens State Bank in Sealy, TX - P. O. Box 600 - 77474 For a detailed obituary please visit: www.knesekfunerahome.com Funeral arrangements under the direction of: Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel, 768 Fourth St., Sealy, TX 77474, 979-885-3535.

