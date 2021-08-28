Anton David Machacek
CUERO — Anton David Machacek was born September 2, 1939 in Port Lavaca, TX and grew up in the Czech farming community at Six Mile. He was proud of a 23-year career in the U.S. Navy and the global adventures this career offered. He was equally proud of his family, including his “bride” of 60 years, Joan; children, Catherine, David, and Daniel; and grandchildren, Talitha, Adriel, and Joshua. In 1975, he settled his family on a small farm in Moulton, TX. There, he also started an antique business, which he ran until retiring a second time in 2005. Dad continued woodworking to the end of his life, spending countless hours at a scroll saw, crafting beautiful crosses, toys, and Christmas ornaments. Many of these were gifted to friends and family. Those he sold at regional craft shows funded annual donations to the South Texas Children’s Home. His woodwork has been featured at the Cuero Heritage Museum and the Czech Heritage Museum in LaGrange, TX. At his core, however, Dad was a farmer and a Czech farmer to be sure. He loved to plant things?vegetables, fruit trees, flowers, anything that might grow. He loved to nurture and tend them. He kept a neat garden, and he always raised more than he needed. Most who knew him shared in the communion of this abundance of pears, plums, oranges, lemons, squash, potatoes, okra, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, and his prized cushaws. Dad left his earthly garden on August 25, 2021 to join his daughter, Catherine, and parents Rudy and Marie in eternal life.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Yorktown Building Fund. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (3)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.