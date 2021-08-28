Anton David Machacek
Anton David Machacek
CUERO — Anton David Machacek was born September 2, 1939 in Port Lavaca, TX and grew up in the Czech farming community at Six Mile. He was proud of a 23-year career in the U.S. Navy and the global adventures this career offered. He was equally proud of his family, including his “bride” of 60 years, Joan; children, Catherine, David, and Daniel; and grandchildren, Talitha, Adriel, and Joshua. In 1975, he settled his family on a small farm in Moulton, TX. There, he also started an antique business, which he ran until retiring a second time in 2005. Dad continued woodworking to the end of his life, spending countless hours at a scroll saw, crafting beautiful crosses, toys, and Christmas ornaments. Many of these were gifted to friends and family. Those he sold at regional craft shows funded annual donations to the South Texas Children’s Home. His woodwork has been featured at the Cuero Heritage Museum and the Czech Heritage Museum in LaGrange, TX. At his core, however, Dad was a farmer and a Czech farmer to be sure. He loved to plant things?vegetables, fruit trees, flowers, anything that might grow. He loved to nurture and tend them. He kept a neat garden, and he always raised more than he needed. Most who knew him shared in the communion of this abundance of pears, plums, oranges, lemons, squash, potatoes, okra, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, and his prized cushaws. Dad left his earthly garden on August 25, 2021 to join his daughter, Catherine, and parents Rudy and Marie in eternal life.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Yorktown Building Fund. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

