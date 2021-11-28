Anton John Mizera Jr.
Anton John Mizera Jr.
HALLETTSVILE — Anton John Mizera Jr., 86, of Hallettsville, passed away Nov. 24, 2021. He was born on July 31, 1935, to Anton L. & Mary Kocian Mizera, in Hallettsville. He married Helen Svatek, on Nov. 21, 1955, at Shiner Catholic Church. He was a member of Sweet Home American Legion Post 571 and Queen of Peace Catholic Church of Sweet Home.

Anton is survived by; son Anthony Mizera & wife Lee Ann, daughter Jean Mizera, 2 grandchildren, Allexus Sarah Mizera and Allec John Mizera; and sister Mary Jane Kram.

Anton was preceded in death by: wife; parents; and 2 sisters, Evelyn Mozisek and Agnes Bartos.

Funeral Mass Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church; Visitation starting at 9 am with the Rosary starting at 10 am. Pallbearers: Robert Bartos, Allexus Mizera, Allec Mizera, Dan Fossati, Leon C. Mozisek, Billy Henry, Scot Smith and John Herman. Honorary Pallbearers: Rawley Wilson, Larry Kupka, Steven Fossati, Rick Scherlen, Kenneth Wenske and Members of the Sweet Home American Legion #571. Memorials: American Legion Post 571. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Koerth, TX.

