Anton “Tony” Piegsa
VICTORIA — Anton “Tony” Piegsa, went to be with our Heavenly Father, surrounded by loved ones on September 30, 2021. Tony was born in Victoria on November 25, 1938 to Frank & Ida Piegsa. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1958 and he was drafted into the Army in 1961. Tony was very proud of his time served with the US Army. He was retired from Alcoa & was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. After retirement Tony enjoyed restoring old tractors, tending to his livestock & garden, watching his great-grandchildren play and taking his wife Rose to breakfast with the Kucera’s.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joanne, brother Patrick Piegsa and sister Mary Gabrysch.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Kucera-Tupa Piegsa, brother, John Piegsa, daughters, Desiree (Tommy) Matchett, Jackie (Deni) Garrett. Grandchildren, Kimberly, Brittany & Greyson, 3 great-grandchildren and several step grandchildren. Stepchildren, Scott Hill (Diane), Michael Tupa (Karen), Melinda Tupa-Morris (JR), Mark Tupa (Vickie).
Tony’s wishes were to be cremated and to have a graveside service which will be held on October 29th, 2021 @ 10am Resurrection Catholic Cemetery #2.
Donations may be made to: New Century Hospice, 1501 E Mockingbird Lane Ste. 301B, Victoria, TX.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646

