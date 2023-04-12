Antonia Chavers
ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Antonia Navarro Chavers, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died on April 5, 2023 at the age of 80 years. Antonia was born in 1943 in South Texas. She grew up and went to school in South Texas, started her family in California, relocated to Oklahoma, and lived in Albuquerque for the past 38 years. She loved cooking, travel, hosting visitors, thrifting and estate sales, good music, food and wine, all things purple, and most of all, her family. Toni was adored by all who knew her as a warm, loving person who accepted all without expectations and judgment. She spent her professional career as a registered nurse, and retired after working in a wide variety of skilled nursing, including ICU, pediatric nursing, long-term care, and quality assurance for hospice care. She was married for 53 years to Dean, the love of her life and her “sweetie pie”. She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Dean Chavers of Albuquerque; her sister Mamie Gil and brother in law Robert Gil of Victoria, TX; her daughters Cynthia Chavers of Albuquerque, Monica Einaudi of Scotts Valley,CA and Celia Chavers of Albuquerque; and her grandchildren Isaiah Gay, Benigna Sinquah Chavers, Antonia Einaudi, Tiofila Einaudi, and William “Billy” Ortiz. Her remains will be interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Donations may be made in her honor to Catching the Dream (catchingthedream.org) at 8200 Mountain Rd. NE #103, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Mourners wishing to attend her celebration of life in June 2023 should contact her daughter Monica Einaudi at meinaudi@yahoo.com.

