ANTONIA L. LONGORIA VICTORIA - Our beloved Antonia L. Longoria, age 79, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born May 10, 1941 in Victoria to Mary Carrera and the late Nick Lerma. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Garcia (John) of Victoria; sons, Joe Michael Longoria (Mary Jane) and Larry Longoria (Priscilla) both of Victoria and numerous brothers and sisters. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, husband, Joe C. Longoria, daughters, Velma Cierra and Bernice Longoria, one brother and one sister. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Isaac Navarro, Jacob Longoria, Jonathon Longoria, Justin Longoria, Joe Michael Longoria and Larry Longoria, Jr. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

