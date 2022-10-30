Antonia “Toni” Jalufka
YOAKUM — Antonia “Toni” Jalufka, 80, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born December 13, 1941 in Yoakum to the late Frank and Francis (Machicek) Raska.
Toni married her beloved Lawrence Jalufka at St. Joseph Catholic Church and they spent the next 57 years working and playing through life. The family lived in Virginia and Florida and other distant places in Texas with Lawrence’s work but returned to Yoakum for retirement in 1992. Toni was devoted to the Legion of Mary and was a member of St. Joseph Altar Society and the Bereavement Committee. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors are her husband, Lawrence Jalufka of Yoakum; son, Steven Jalufka of Yoakum; son-in-law, Adam Torres of Yoakum; two grandsons, Zachary Torres of Yoakum and Frank Jalufka of College Station; sister, Patricia Shroyer.
Preceded in death by her parents; daughter Lora Torres and daughter-in-law, Vaney Jalufka; sister Marie Wegener and brother, Frank Raska.
Visitation 3 to 5 p.m., with Rosary recited at 5 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.