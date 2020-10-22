Antonio Escalante
Liserio, Sr.
BLOOMINGTON — Antonio Escalante Liserio, Sr, 81, a native of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Friday, October 23rd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 13316 State Hwy. 185, Bloomington, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Saturday, October 24th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery. Honoring Antonio as pallbearers will be Lonnie Liserio, Andy Liserio, Roberto Liserio II, Sebastian Liserio, Kelvin Escamilla, Keanu Escamilla. Honorary pallbearers are Cameron Liserio and Michael Wells.
Antonio was born July 5, 1939 to the late Jose Angel and Brijida Escalante Liserio. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Antonio married his love, Olivia Suniga, July 31, 1962. He worked as a Process Technician for Union Carbide/Dow Chemical for over 26 years. Antonio enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing, playing a competitive game of pool, and spending time working in his yard. Antonio was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Brijida Liserio; his sons, Johnny Ray Liserio and Louis Adrian Liserio; daughter-in-law, Sally Liserio; and his siblings, Jesusa Nanez, Candelaria Nunez, Manuel Esquivel, Leobardo Liserio, Santiago Liserio, Luisa Robles, Mary Reyes, Isabel Perez, and Steve Liserio.
Antonio is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Olivia Liserio; his children, Antonio Liserio, Jr. and his wife, Teresa, Mary Esther Heysquierdo, Robert Anthony Liserio and his wife, Sandra, Johnny Joe Liserio, Lisa Ann Liserio and her husband, Mark De Los Santos, and Alfonso Liserio; daughter-in-law, Carrie Liserio; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and other loving family members.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
