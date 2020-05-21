,

ANTONIO I. FLORES AUSTWELL - Antonio I Flores, 79, of Austwell, died peacefully on May 16th. He was born on December 28, 1940 to Andres and Cruz Flores. He was retired from Union Carbide (Dow Chemicals). He enjoyed volunteering with Las Obras de Santo Hermano Pedro in Antiqua, Guatemala. He was active with ACTS community at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Port Lavaca, was a Life Honorary member of Knights of Columbus council 03253 in Port Lavaca and 4th Degree Knight of Assembly 1126 in Victoria. He is survived by his wife, Mary Julia, daughter and son-in-law, Marisella and Wes Rutledge, grandchildren Julian Flores, Elizar Cruz, Aries Cruz, Sierra Galindo and Jose Andres Flores. He is preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Luis and Alonzo Flores, and son Antonio I Flores Jr. Private services will be on May 23 at 10AM at Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca with Father Tommy Chen, with burial at Tivoli Cemetery.

