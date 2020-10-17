Antonio G. Partida, Jr.
VICTORIA — Antonio “Tony” G. Partida, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his dialysis family on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. Tony was born October 27th, 1944 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Antonio and Ofelia Garza Partida. He was very active in the church at Our Lady of Sorrows. He was a member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Guadalupanas Ministry. After working for Guerra Engineering and Hanover Compression Company for years, he was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments and his dedication of workmanship. He was a 10 year survivor of renal failure and fought the good fight of faith. He was a black belt in karate. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved watching westerns and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Tony is survived by his sister, Olivia Katsoulias; sons, Johnny L. Garza (Alma), Benito Partida (Theresa) and Tony Partida III (Kim); daughters, Alma Partida and Deana R. Nix (James); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; along with other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard G. Partida; and beloved grandson, Sonny Wade Maurer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18th from 6:00pm-8:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 19th at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9:00am with burial to follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery, 3011 Refugio Highway in Victoria.
www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
