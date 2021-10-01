Antonio “Tony” Naranjo

He is survived by his wife Debra Naranjo, daughter Sabrina (Eric) Mickle and grandson Evan Mickle. He is also survived by brothers Ernest, Herbert, Frank, Porfirio Jr, Sammy and Ben Naranjo, sisters Paula Diaz, Becky Banda, Mary Salazar, Cecilia Blake, Andrea Naranjo and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wally and Johnny Naranjo, sister Elojia Ochoa and nephew Lucas Naranjo.
Private family services.
Pallbearers will be Richard Naranjo Jr, Matt Naranjo, Brian Naranjo, Herbert Naranjo Jr, Albert Naranjo and Ernest Naranjo Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bluebonnet Youth Ranch P. O. Box 90, Yoakum, TX 77995.
www.masseyfh.com
Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
