Antonio “Tony” S.
Garcia
VICTORIA — Antonio “Tony” S. Garcia, age 79, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Tony was born September 9, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to Katalina Salazar Garcia and Fermin Garcia.
Tony worked for Lack’s for 25 years as a salesman.
He is survived by his brother Elias Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Delphina Soto; brothers Rogelio, Richard, Reynoldo, Roberto, Samuel and Ruben Garcia.
A visitation for Tony will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E Mockingbird Ln, Victoria, Texas 77904. A rosary will be recited Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria, Texas 77901 with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:00 AM. Tony will be laid to rest in San Jacinto Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Sabby Soto, Ryan Soto, Bradlee Soto, Judd Soto, Edward Garcia and David Garcia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Garcia family.
