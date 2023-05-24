Apolonio “Paul” Garcia Resendez, Jr.
VICTORIA — 86, of Victoria, TX passed away on May 11, 2023 in Victoria, Texas.
Apolonio, fondly known as “Paul” was born to Apolonio and Conception Resendez on December 10, 1936 to Apolonio and Conception Resendez in Bloomington, Texas.
Paul served in the United States Army and was Honorably discharged on January 23, 1958. He was a very talented carpenter and painter who ;loved watching Gunsmoke, football, Judge Judy and Wheel of Fortune. He loved nothing more then spending time with his family. He loved being in his little carpenter shop and taking rides down memory lane.
Paul is survived by his three children, Paul Anthony Resendez, Cynthia “ Cindy” Resendez and Veronica Resendez and 10 grandchildren
Paul was proceeded in death by his parents Apoloino and Conception Resendez; brother, Robert Resendez; sisters, Felipa “ Lily” Estrada, Aurora “ Lita” Murillo, Delia Maria Villafranca and his son Robert Ortiz Resendez. Aside from his love football and carpentry work, he loved his Family. Paul will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25th, from 5pm to 8pm with a rosary to begin at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, TX.
Visitation will resume Friday, May 26th beginning at 8:15am with mass to begin at 9am at Our Lady Of Sorrows and burial to follow at Resurrection cemetery with full Military Honors.
Services under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-2312
Memorial donations can be made to immediate family to defray funeral expenses.

