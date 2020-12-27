APOLONIO REYNOL JASO
REFUGIO — APOLONIO REYNOL JASO, 82, PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY AFTER A LONG ILLNESS ON DECEMBER 23, 2020 AT DORNBURG CENTER OF COMPASSION IN VICTORIA, TEXAS. REY, AS HE WAS KNOWN IN HIS LIFE, WAS BORN IN REFUGIO, TEXAS, ON AUGUST 15, 1938 TO THE LATE APOLONIO “POLO” JASO AND THE LATE ODILIA RODRIGUEZ JASO. REY CAME FROM A PIONEER FAMILY THAT SETTLED THIS AREA AND FOUGHT FOR TEXAS INDEPENDENCE. HE WAS A DESCENDANT OF DON MARTIN DE LEON AND UGENIO BENAVIDEZ, FOUNDERS OF THE CITY OF VICTORIA. REY ENJOYED A FULL LIFE FILLED WITH LOVE AND THE COMPANY OF HIS FAMILY AND RELATIVES. HE DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO PUBLIC SERVICE, LIKE HIS ANCESTORS. HE WAS LOYAL TO THE CITY OF REFUGIO FOR OVER 41 YEARS. HE SERVED REFUGIO AS A CITY COUNCILMAN FOR APPROXIMATELY 25 YEARS AND THEN AS MAYOR FOR ANOTHER 16 YEARS. REFUGIO CITY COUNCIL COMMEMORATED REY WITH A PLAQUE AND PICTURE IN KINGS PARK FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT. HE WAS EMPLOYED BY QUINTANA PETROLEUM FOR 29 YEARS AND A HONORARY MEMBER OF THE REFUGIO FIRE DEPARTMENT. REY IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE OF 64 YEARS, ODELIA “LILA” ALVARADO JASO, THREE SONS, REYNOL JASO, JR. (MILLIE), ROLAND (TRISHA JONES), AND RONALD (LUPE); 11 GRANDCHILDREN; 12 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN AND NUMEROUS NEPHEWS, NIECES, GODCHILDREN AND MANY FRIENDS. HE IS SURVIVED BY TWO BROTHERS, HERNAN JASO (JULIE) FROM VICTORIA AND JORGE JASO (NENA) FROM REFUGIO. REY IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS PARENTS, A BROTHER, VERNON RUDY JASO AND A SISTER, DIANA DORA JASO AND A GRANDSON, RENE JASO. A ROSARY WILL BE RECITED MONDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2020, MOORE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL AT 7:00 P.M. MASS WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2020 ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH AT 10:00 A.M. SERVICES ENTRUSED TO MOORE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 402 SOUTH ALAMO STREET; REFUGIO,TEXAS 78377 (361)526-4334
