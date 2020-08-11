Archie "Pat" Summers, 77, died August 6, 2020 following complications from cancer and COVID-19. He was born in Victoria to the late Archie James and Dorothy Williams Summers. He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Stephen (Jody), Kenneth (Tonya) and daughter Karen (Brian) and six grandchildren. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1960 and served in the US Army for three years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a helicopter mechanic. He and Peggy recently celebrated fifty years of marriage. No services will be held at this time. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to share words of comfort.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.