Archie "Pat" Summers, 77, died August 6, 2020 following complications from cancer and COVID-19. He was born in Victoria to the late Archie James and Dorothy Williams Summers. He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Stephen (Jody), Kenneth (Tonya) and daughter Karen (Brian) and six grandchildren. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1960 and served in the US Army for three years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a helicopter mechanic. He and Peggy recently celebrated fifty years of marriage. No services will be held at this time. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to share words of comfort.
