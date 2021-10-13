Archie Ray Williams, Jr.
VICTORIA — Archie Ray Williams, Jr. went to be with the Lord September 27, 2021 at the age of 76. He was born August 20, 1945 in Victoria, Texas to the late Archie and Etta Williams.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77901 with inurnment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Joyce Rogers and her husband Artie.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly Williams; children Scott (Amy) Williams, Raubin (Glenn) Pitts, Bobby Hatcher, Donna (Doug) Burns and Jamie Mercier; brother James (Joanne) Williams; grandchildren Brianne (Alex) Sisson, Baleigh (Haden) Simmons, Max Crowder, Kacie (Travis) Balfanz, John Schmidt, Chris Burns, Brandon (Andee) Burns and Tayler Mercier; great grandchildren John Sisson, Easton Balfanz, Keely Balfanz, Paityn Balfanz, Ava Burns, Seth Burns, Ella Burns and Chelsea Burns.
Archie was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved to bbq brisket and beans, he enjoyed tinkering with most anything. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time in the country.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
