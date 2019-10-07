ARDITH JANUARY PORT LAVACA - Ardith January, 63, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Victoria, TX. Ardith was born in Austin, TX, to Douglas and Virgie January on March 31, 1956. She worked at Big Lots for many years. Ardith is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her partner, Buster Drexler; her son, Justin Machicek (Chrissy); grandson, Douglas Max; brothers, Roy and Dale January; sister, Melissa Sterling; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6PM-7PM with the funeral service at 7PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at High Valley Cemetery in Bend, TX. Memorials may be made out to the Dornburg Center of Compassion located on 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, TX, 77904.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (5)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
- Texas Rangers investigate death of Port Lavaca man jailed in DeWitt County (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
Online Poll
Should vaping be banned in Texas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.