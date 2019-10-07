ARDITH JANUARY PORT LAVACA - Ardith January, 63, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Victoria, TX. Ardith was born in Austin, TX, to Douglas and Virgie January on March 31, 1956. She worked at Big Lots for many years. Ardith is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her partner, Buster Drexler; her son, Justin Machicek (Chrissy); grandson, Douglas Max; brothers, Roy and Dale January; sister, Melissa Sterling; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6PM-7PM with the funeral service at 7PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at High Valley Cemetery in Bend, TX. Memorials may be made out to the Dornburg Center of Compassion located on 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, TX, 77904.

