Aric Mundine
VICTORIA — Our son, brother, uncle, father and friend, Aric Mundine, went to be with our God the Father at the young age of 35, on July 12th 2021. He was born February 12th, 1986 to Doug and Doris Mundine.
Aric worked for the family business, Mundine’s Materials and Trucking, as a heavy equipment operator. Aric was known as the “cool” uncle. He loved his children and all of his nieces and nephews. Aric had a love for music of all types and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to dance and lived to laugh. Football season was his favorite time of year, and he loved his Texas Longhorns. He held his Hook’ Em high! He could relate to everyone and always lent a listening ear to anyone in need. He loved his friends and family dearly. Aric was known for his kind blue eyes and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. His presence on this earth will be forever missed.
Aric is survived by his parents, Doug and Doris Mundine of Victoria, fiancé, Valerie Mendoza, son, Aric Kaleb Mundine, daughter, Mataya Anne Mundine and step-daughter, Alize Garcia. He is also survived by sisters, Tamera & Kira Mundine; brother, Doug Mundine and wife Lizeth Garza. He leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews all of Victoria.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Doug and Anne Mundine of Victoria and Jimmy and Albina Mauric of Shiner, Texas. He also is proceded in death by one uncle, Lee Mundine and nephews, Kaleb Galvan and Ethan Mundine.
Visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 1:00 -3:00 PM, with a rosary to be recited at 2:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, July 19, 2021 a 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Aric Kaleb Mundine, Ethan Ross, Jimmie Mauric, Justin Sanders, Jessie Amador, Allen Wayne Galvan, Jacob Matthew Munoz and McCall Sanders.
Donations are asked for help with funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: A grateful Texan (10)
- There is no equal (7)
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (4)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Mind-Boggling (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Bloomington mother charged with capital murder after infant's death (1)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- Minimum wage (2)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- Authorities recover body of missing fisherman at Patriot Park in Victoria County (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever attended an orchestra concert?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.