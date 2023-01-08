Aristeo “Teo” Reyna
VICTORIA — Aristeo “Teo” Reyna 82, went to meet his heavenly Father on January 1, 2023. Teo was born September 15, 1940, in Valle Hermoso, Mexico. A devout Catholic; he was kind, hardworking, and a humble man. Every new person Teo met turned into a friendship.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years- Nilda “Pita” Reyna, his daughter, Gabriella Martina Renee Reyna, who was his greatest pride and joy, and his son-in-law Erik Velkers of Denton, TX; brother-in-law David Loya and wife Jan, Felix Loya, Jr., and wife Merry. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Alfred Reyna, Jose Cardenas, Jesus Cardenas, Maria Cardenas, Gloria Cardenas, Elida Cardenas, Gloria Guerra and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his adoptive father Cayetano Reyna, his parents, Daniel Cardenas, and Margarita Gomez; sisters Diana Loza, and San Juanita Quinonez, and brother Americo Cardenas.
Teo was employed by the City of Victoria for 26 years until his retirement in 1993. He was an avid gardener and carpenter.
Visitation will be at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home on Jan. 9th, from 5 - 8 pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm by the Catholic War Veteran’ Auxiliary.
Pallbearers are Rudy Pena, Elliott H. Costas, Peter Galvan, Richard Davis, Jimmy Reyna, and Eric Saenz. Honorary Pallbearers are Mario De Los Santos, Erik Velkers, and Pat Krenek.
On January 10, 2023, visitation will begin at 12:15 pm with a funeral Mass to begin at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows. The interment will be at Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Mission Valley. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask the donations to be made to CWV Auxiliary of which Teo was a member.
