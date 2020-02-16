ARLIN BUDDY PAKEBUSCH VICTORIA - Passed in peace Arlin "Buddy" Raymond Pakebusch, 96, of Victoria, Texas on Thursday, February 13. Arlin was born July 8, 1923 in Cheapside, Texas to Elsa and Rudolph Pakebusch. Arlin is survived by his wife, Martha, daughter Sharon Parr and husband Steve of Victoria, daughter Barbara Warburton of Johnson City, and son Tommy Pagel and wife Gussie of Hallettsville. Grandchildren: Brook Parr, Lindsay Parr, Sean Perkins, Tasha Taylor, Cindy Bielec. Great Grandchildren: Holden and Kinley Parr, Kolby Wooten, Peyton Taylor. He was preceded in death by first wife Dorothy, mother Elsa Boysen Pakebusch, father Rudolph Pakebusch, granddaughter Tina Pagel, grandson Robert (Bobby) Pagel, brothers Rueben Pakebusch and Rudy (Sonny) Pakebusch and sisters Leola Sommerlatte, Cleo Tomas, Lorene Kuban and Laura Lee Zella. Arlin served our country during WWII (Sgt/AAF) in the Asiatic Pacific Theater (Burma) for his service he received the American Theater Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from Alcoa after a lengthy employment. Arlin loved his family especially watching his grandchildren whether it was babysitting, playing with them or just being there for them. His favorite pastime was playing dominos, which he could enjoy for hours he also loved baseball, Go Astros!! Another hobby of his was growing beautiful flowers and towering tomatoes in his yard. Services will be held Tuesday, February 18th at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria. Visitation will be at 1PM followed by Service at 2PM. Graveside service will be at Memorial Park with full military honors. Pallbearers: Steve Parr, Brook Parr, Sean Perkins, Lee Wayne Karl, Roger Tomas, Jeff Pakebusch, Gary Zella, Peyton Taylor. Honorary Pallbearer: Tommy Pagel. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (8)
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (6)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Mission Valley mom infuriated by sheriff's office handling of goat crash investigation (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
- Military veteran, longtime incumbent vie for District 30 House seat (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.