ARLIN H ROGGE RUNGE - Arlin Hugh Rogge, 85, of Runge passed away Mon. July 20, 2020. He was born Feb. 19, 1935 in Nordheim to the late Fritz and Mildred Ummelman Rogge. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Gilda Rogge of Runge, children Wanda (Ray) Thieme of Nordheim, Shari (Frank) Gerking of Seadrift, Craig Rogge of Runge and Wade (Buffie) Rogge of Hondo. His grandchildren Ellie Thieme of Nordheim, Clinton Thieme of Nordheim, Charles (Tara) Friesenhahn of Yorktown, Kristi Stehling of Yorktown, Marissa (Tyler) Lenhart of Austwell, Rebecca (Shawn) Malone of Denton, Wesley (Cassidy) Rogge of San Angelo, Baylee Rogge of Hondo, Kenneth (Cathy) Thieme of San Antonio, and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis (Harold) Lapp of Cuero and sister in law Inez Bues of Victoria. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Myrle Rabenaldt, brother Kenneth Rogge, brother in law Melvin Rabenaldt, sister in law Rene Rogge and brother in law Elton Bues. Visitation 5-7 pm Thurs. July 23, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 pm Fri. July 24, 2020 at Nordheim Cemetery. Due to the current health situation, we are following all of the recommended guidelines, masks are required, and occupancy limits. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church-Nordheim, Crown Hospice 1101 Salem Rd, Suites A-D Victoria, TX 77904 or donor's choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas, 361-564-2900.
