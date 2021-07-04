Arline Annette Trial
VICTORIA — Mrs. Arline Annette Trlica Trial, 81, of Victoria was called home to the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021, while surrounded by family. Arline was born in Beeville, Texas on March 8, 1940, to the late Clifton Oscar Trlica, Sr. and Angelina Lillian Jancha Trlica. She graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School in 1957 and attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville. She married the love of her life, Joseph Allan Trial, on September 10, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beeville, Texas. Shortly thereafter, Joe’s work took them traveling across the United States. Arline was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who loved spending time with her family and sharing stories of their adventures. Arline was a successful businesswoman, accomplished seamstress, and cook, who loved hosting family gatherings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Oscar Trlica, Sr. and Angelina Lillian Jancha Trlica, and her brother Clifton Oscar Trlica, Jr. Arline is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph Allan Trial; son Jeff Trial and wife Vicki, with grandsons; Jared, Jacob, and Jonas, with great-granddaughters; Allison and Harlow. Son, Dr. Jason Trial and wife Kristen, with granddaughters; Jordan, Jayde and Jillian; and her sister, Marilyn Trlica Fehlis and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm, Monday, July 5 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Tuesday, July 6th, at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, with Father Dalton Ervin officiating. Interment will follow at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are grandsons: Jared Trial, Jacob Trial, and Jonas Trial; nephews: Michael Fehlis, Jon Paul Trial, David Lee Cunningham and Keith Cunningham. Honorary Pallbearers are nephews: Mark Gonzales and Scott Trlica.
To share a memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
