ARMANDO DIAZ AGUINAGA, SR. VICTORIA - Armando Diaz Aguinaga Sr., 65, of Victoria, passed away, Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held, Monday, April 20th, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, from 1:00PM to 7:00PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held for the family privately at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery at 11AM, Tuesday, April 21st. Honoring Armando as pallbearers will be Joseph Zamora, Armando Aguinaga, III, Raymond Zamora, Jr., Samuel Rios, III, Ernest Rios, and Christian Aguinaga. A full obituary may be shared along with thoughts and memories online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries