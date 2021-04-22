Armando Cardenas, Sr.
VICTORIA — Armando Cardenas, Sr., 61, passed from this life, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, April 22nd, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM, Friday, April 23rd at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 River Street, Victoria, Texas. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Cardenas, Jr. Matthew Alvarez, Micheal Alvarez, Brandon Garza, Alex Cardenas, Mark Cardenas, and Jaime Ortega.
Armando was born December 4, 1959 in Gonzales, Texas to the late Ernesto Cardenas and Inez Casa Cardenas. Armando was a hard-working employee for the City of Victoria in the Water Department. He was a diehard sports fan; his favorite teams to cheer for were the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Armando also enjoyed trying his luck with lottery tickets and taking a drive through Victoria’s Riverside Park; but his heart was his grandchildren and when he could he spent time playing, laughing and joking with them. Armando was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Inez Cardenas; his loving wife of 32 years, Adelina Pena Cardenas; siblings, Alex Cardenas, Lupe Esparaza, Daniel Cardenas, Victoria Puga and Elaine Lira.
Armando leaves behind his daughter, Nancy Senclair and her husband, James; son, Armando Cardenas, Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Jimmy Ray Senclair, Nathaniell Anthony Senclair, Casper Demetrie Senclair, and Dayzia Jaycee Senclair; sister, Esther Alvarez and her husband, Alfonso; sister, Maria Valdez; along with numerous other family members.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
